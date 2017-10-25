$6 million grant to help pay for technology to aid Loop 101 drivers

State transportation officials say they'll use a $6 million federal grant to help pay for technology to help drivers steer clear of congestion along a 60-mile-long Phoenix-area freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Loop 101 project will include development of a system to provide drivers with real-time information on detours for crashes, disabled vehicles and other incidents.

“While ADOT and Maricopa County have already been national leaders in using freeway management technology, this project will allow us to take the next step to inform drivers about traffic conditions and alternate routes,” said ADOT director John Halikowski.

ADOT says other technologies to be deployed include enhanced timing of traffic signals to help move traffic on arterial streets and transit routes when the freeway is congested, including the development of a mobile app that will exchange data between travelers and the regional transportation network.

The state agency partnered with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, several cities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Valley Metro to apply for the Federal Highway Administration grant. The federal grant will allow ADOT to work with Maricopa County and other partners on the design of the Loop 101 Mobility Project.

“As our Valley grows, technology plays an increasingly important role in keeping people and products on the move,” said Jennifer Toth, director of the Maricopa County Department of Transportation. “This project will demonstrate how technology innovation can not only improve everyday driving but also improve how we manage congestion when our region hosts major events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, Phoenix Open golf and Cactus League baseball.”

They aim to design and install the project within the next four years.

