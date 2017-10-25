Halloween dos and don'ts for your pets

Instagram pet celebrity, @chloekardoggian (151k followers) poses at Petsmart's 2017 Fall/Halloween collection launch event in New York City. (Source: Amy Sussman/ AP Images for PetSmart)

Halloween is only days away, and the candy is flying off the shelves around Phoenix! Unfortunately, veterinary offices see a rise in furry patients around this time of year.

Animal hospitals treat all kinds of pets that have gotten sick from eating candy or hurt themselves after escaping the house during the festive neighborhood commotion.

Fortunately, BluePearl Veterinary Partners has made a list of a couple dos and don’ts to keep your pets safe this Halloween:

Don’t…

… let your kids leave their candy lying around the floor, bed, or in easy to reach places. Dogs see this as an invitation for a midnight snack, and will eat these goodies up, wrapper and all. The candy itself can cause pancreatitis or other GI problems. Swallowing wrappers can also lead to intestinal blockages.

… leave sugar-free gum, low-fat candies or baked goods around the house, especially if the treats contain xylitol. Xylitol is a sugar substitute that is safe for humans, but extremely harmful and sometimes fatal for dogs.

… leave glow sticks in any proximity of a cat or their reach. Glow-sticks look like a ton of fun to cats, like catnip or Christmas lights, but the chemicals inside glow sticks can make cats very sick. Some glow-sticks also contain glass, so keep an eye on smaller children, or teething puppies, as well.

Do…

… give your pets safe Halloween treats, like the ones sold at pet stores. There are plenty of Halloween-themed dog and cat treat recipes online. A thorough search and a little time in the kitchen will make this Halloween memorable for you and your pets!

… take photos of your pets in their silly costumes! Make sure the costume is loose fitting and does not have any choking hazards like buttons or strings. Give your furry friend lots of love while they are all dressed up! It will reassure them that everything is OK, and make them less nervous about their new threads. If your photo is absolutely adorable (which, of course, it will be), remember to use the hashtag #azfamily on social media so we can see your pet’s costume, too! You can also post photos in the comments below.

… keep dogs and cats away from the front door as trick-or-treaters start ringing the doorbell. Keep them in a separate room if they tend to run when they see the chance, or keep them on a leash by your side. Always make sure they are wearing a personalized collar with up-to-date contact information just in case they make like Harry Houdini and disappear. Collars and microchips are a good way to make sure they will find their way back home.

