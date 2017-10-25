PD: Man found shot to death near Mesa motel met suspect on mobile app

A man found dead in a Mesa motel parking lot was apparently trying to buy electronics from someone he met online.

The victim's body was discovered last week.

According to police, they responded to a welfare check around 5 a.m. on October 18 at the Ramada Inn near Dobson Road and U.S. 60.

Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Austin Parton dead in the parking lot. He had been shot in the back.

Now, 24-year-old Michael Alexander Abel has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in Parton's death.

Police say it appears Parton met Abel on mobile app "Offer Up" that connects buyers and sellers.

According to police documents, Parton would routinely meet with people so he could "purchase Apple products for cash, repair them, and resell them on eBay."

Parton reportedly was trying to buy a laptop from the suspect when the pair met in the Mesa parking lot on the night of the killing.

It's not clear what went wrong during the meeting.

But police say when they found Parton's body, his car, debit cards and 2 laptops were all missing.

A friend later told police that after the pair's meeting, Abel appeared to be "crying and shaken up" and said that "something went bad," during the transaction.

The police report states:

"Based on the fact the defendant was the last person to communicate with the victim, the communication lured the victim to the scene of the murder, and defendant's emotional recollection the day after the murder to about something going wrong in the time frame established for this homicide probable cause exists to charge the defendant with first degree murder and one count of armed robbery."



Abel is due back in court on October 31.

