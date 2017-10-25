Teen with Arizona ties added to Top 10 most wanted list

Castillo was 17 years old at the time of the murder. (Source: FBI)

The FBI announced on Tuesday that a man with Arizona connections has been added to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

Alejandro "Alex" Castillo is from Charlotte, North Carolina and investigators said he killed 23-year-old Truc Quna "Sandy" Ly Le, who he used to date. He was 17 years old at the time.

Police said Castillo owed her about $1,000 and agreed to meet her in Charlotte on Aug. 9, 2016, so he could repay the loan. However, investigators said he forced Le to withdraw a large amount of money from an ATM. Castillo then drove her into the forest where he shot her and dumped her body in a ravine, police said.

Castillo then fled the state with his new girlfriend in the victim's car.

The car was found at a bus station in Arizona. Investigators believe the pair drove to Arizona and then crossed the border in Nogales into Mexico.

Two months after the murder, Castillo's accomplice turned herself into Mexican authorities and is back in North Carolina, facing charges in connection with the murder, police said.

However, Castillo is still on the run.

Investigators believe he may be in the cities of Pabellón de Arteaga or San Francisco de los Romo, in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. He may have also traveled to the Mexican states of Guanajuato or Veracruz, according to the FBI. He is a fluent Spanish speaker.

Castillo is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward for Castillo is being offered for up to $100,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office or a local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.

