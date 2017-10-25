Suspect sought in 2014 sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, between 18 and 25 years old, taller than 5'8" and was wearing a flannel shirt, baggy jeans and tennis shoes at the time of the 2014 attack. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

The Chandler Police Department is looking for a man who officers said sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl outside of a library in Chandler.

The incident happened in August of 2014 outside of the Basha Library but the victim reported it to a health care professional in June of 2017, police said.

The suspect went up to the victim as she stood outside the library and she went with him to his car, believing he needed help with his homework, according to police. When they were inside the older model, white four-door sedan, she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, between 18 and 25 years old, taller than 5'8" and was wearing a flannel shirt, baggy jeans and tennis shoes at the time of the 2014 attack. The victim told investigators the suspect spoke with poor English, police said.

Detectives from the department's Special Victim's Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

