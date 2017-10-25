Border Patrol agents back in Arizona after Puerto Rico duty

Two dozen Border Patrol agents have returned to southern Arizona after being deployed to Puerto Rico as part of the federal response to Hurricane Maria.

The agency's Tucson Sector headquarters says the agents returned Tuesday after a 26-day rotation during which they supported local police and provided humanitarian assistance in several locations.

Officials say the agents' work included transporting supplies across the island where roads, utility systems and other infrastructure were heavily damaged by the storm.

