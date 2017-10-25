MCACC teams up with new partner to help unwanted pets find homes

If you have a loving pet at home, but for some reason can’t keep them around, you don’t have to surrender them to the shelter.

Getyourpet.com is an adoption site that has partnered with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to help pets go from one good home to another.

The website’s goal is to connect people who need to give up a pet with people who want to adopt a pet.

“We hope to free up space in the shelter to allow the staff to dedicate their limited resources to helpless strays and abused animals,” said Angela Marcus, co-founder of Get Your Pet and life-long animal welfare advocate.

On getyourpet.com, people giving up their pets (Guardians) can post a profile with photos and video of their pet on the site for free. Adopters can browse the pet profiles until they find a pet they would like to meet, then they safely message back and forth with the pet’s Guardian.

The Guardian and Adopter can arrange to meet at a neutral location where the pet will be comfortable. If both sides agree a legal adoption can take place, as part of the process, a Get Your Pet veterinarian will examine the pet at no extra charge. The total cost of adoption through Get Your Pet is $99, which is not paid until the Adopter succeeds in adopting a pet. Besides the veterinary exam, the adoption fee also includes eligibility for 30-days' free pet insurance from Trupanion (some restrictions in California). The adopter will also get coupons to redeem at Pet Valu pet stores.

A portion of the profits goes to benefit local animal shelters.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.