Dash cam shows officer hitting deer during high-speed response

Dash cam footage from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy's terrifying high-speed collision with a deer while responding to a call.

From the department's Facebook page:

It looks like deer hunting season started early for this deputy. The deputy was responding lights and siren to a man with a gun call in Cambridge early morning on the 21st when out of the ditch popped this deer. The deputy did a great job of just getting on the brakes and keeping it in his lane, even though the hood went into his windshield. It goes to show how dangerous deer strikes can be, but this also shows how important it is to NOT swerve when an animal strike is going to occur. If the deputy swerved he would have rolled and been injured or worse. Staying in a straight line kept the injuries to a minimum when the air bags deployed. We wish to remind all drivers out there to keep an eye out for the deer, they are on the move and with deer hunting season upon us they will be moving even that much more.