Phoenix Zoo gets spooky this weekend for Halloween

For those looking for a good scare, and children 8 years or older, you can take the Walking Dead Way. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

For the faint of heart, you can stroll down the Trick-or-Treat Trail. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

There are two trails during the Howl-O-Ween even at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: Phoenix Zoo)

The Phoenix Zoo is hosting a Howl-O-Ween event. Whether you’re looking for scary tricks or sweet treats, the family-friendly event has activities for everyone. The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

The activities are broken down as “Merry” or “Scary”. For the faint of heart, you can stroll down the Trick-or-Treat Trail. For those looking for a good scare, and children 8 years or older, you can take the Walking Dead Way.

On the Trick-or-Treat Trail, guests can participate in a Video Game Adventure, Fantasy Meet & Greets, the Extinct Animal Graveyard, the Mad Science Laboratory, the “Boo Ball” with DJ Mars and much more. Along this trail, there will be ten trick-or-treat doors scattered throughout for trick-or-treaters to get some candy.

On Walking Dead Way guests, can visit the House of Voodoo, Camp Nightmare and Area 51. Guests will also be able to play Zombie Laser Tag, hear the Legend of Sleepy Hollow or talk with the Phoenix Arizona Paranormal Society. Beware, this trail has escaped and hungry Zombies roaming the path waiting to feast on human flesh.

Tickets for each night are limited and can be purchased at www.phonixzoo.org.

