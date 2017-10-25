Bring home a furry friend from the Arizona Humane Society

The Arizona Humane Society is having a three-day adoption special at all three of Phoenix-area locations.

AHS will waive feline adoption fees and give 50% off for adult dog and critter adoptions. The event will run from Wednesday, October 25 through Friday, October 27. It will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccinations, microchip, a bag of food, and a free follow-up exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.

AHS asks that you check the pet requirements regarding dog or child intros before coming to meet them. They will be limiting adoptions to two per household. If you end up adopting a cat they ask you to have or purchase a carrier at the time of adoption. If you adopt a dog they ask you to have or purchase a leash and collar at the time of adoption.

