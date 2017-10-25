Filet Mignon, Shrimp Scampi Accessory and Brussels Sprouts Side Dish

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Executive Chef Jagger Griffin from Ocean Prime in Scottsdale.

8 oz. Filet Mignon

Ingredients:

8 oz. Prime Filet

Blended oil for cooking

Kosher salt

Pepper

Clarified butter

Minced parsley for garnish

Dredge the steak in blended oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Broil steak to desired temperature. Once a crust has formed on the steak and desired temperature is reached, remove steak from broiler and place in the center of the plate.

Using a brush, drizzle clarified butter on the steak, leaving a small pool around the steak. Garnish the entire plate with minced parsley and top with a small pinch of salt to finish.

Shrimp Scampi Accessory

Ingredients:

3 peeled & deveined shrimp

½ tsp kosher salt

1 pinch white pepper

Blended oil

¼ cup White wine garlic sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Lemon wedge

1 tsp minced parsley

Season the shrimp with salt and white pepper. Sear in olive oil until half cooked, then add white wine garlic sauce and a squeeze of lemon wedge. Simmer until sauce is reduced by ¼. Add butter to form an emulsion and add the herb mix, seasoning as necessary. Place the shrimp on top of the steak and pour sauce evenly over the entire dish.

Brussels Sprouts Side Dish

Ingredients:

7 oz. charred Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons caramelized onions

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pinch kosher salt

1 crank freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of honey balsamic

1 teaspoon minced parsley

Sautee charred sprouts and onions in olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the Brussels sprouts and caramelized onions are combined and hot, deglaze the pan with honey balsamic. Toss to combine ensure everything is properly seasoned. Serve in a heated bowl.



