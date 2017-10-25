3 On Your Side

Tempe homeowner says she's 'floored' over contractor

Caitlin Haffner says the mess in her house is the result of an ongoing and unresolved issue with the floor removal company she hired. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Caitlin Haffner says the mess in her house is the result of an ongoing and unresolved issue with the floor removal company she hired. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Jack King explained his side of events to the inspector, but refused to talk to 3 On Your Side on camera. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Jack King explained his side of events to the inspector, but refused to talk to 3 On Your Side on camera. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Caitlin Haffner says she has big plans for her Tempe home and those plans started when she hired a company to remove some of her flooring.

"Yeah, this area was supposed to be creating a dining room space right around here,” she said as she gave 3 On Your Side a tour of her home.

“But, you really have to watch your step, don't you?" Gary Harper asked as he walked slowly through floor tiling that had been recently been ripped up and left.

"Yeah, don't where sandals," Haffner replied.

She says the mess in her house is the result of an ongoing and unresolved issue with the floor removal company she hired. That company, she says, is called Arizona Home Floors.

Initially, she tells 3 On Your Side that she asked the company to come out and take measurements, and give an estimate to remove her flooring. However, she says Arizona Home Floors refused, saying it doesn't visit homes in advance to take measurements.

"They would not come out to the site even though I kept asking them," she said.

Having experience as an interior decorator, Haffner and Arizona Home Floors agreed that she could take the measurements.

She did, and as a result, Arizona Home Floors gave her a written quote for just over $3,400. She agreed to the amount and paid just over $600 to get the job started.

However, Haffner says after two hours ripping up the tiling, Arizona Home Floors told her it was increasing the price because the project was bigger than they thought.

"They called to inform me that it was going to be $6,000 now. So, it went from $3,400 to six grand.

“How did you feel about that?” Harper asked. “So many emotions, you have no idea,” she replied.

The Tempe homeowner says Arizona Home Floors told her if she didn't agree to pay the new amount, they'd walk off the job and leave her with the mess.

So, Haffner says she canceled, but not before she says Arizona Home Floors demanded $2,500, claiming that's how much work they performed within two hours of being there. She says she didn't cough up any more money, but at the time, all kinds of thoughts ran through her head.

"There’s the shock value and then I was upset. It was 'how are we going to pay for all of this?'"

The owner of Arizona Home Floors is Jack King. When 3 On Your Side caught up with him, he was driving up to Haffner’s house in his company truck.

He was asked to be here by a senior inspector with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, which is now investigating the dispute.

King explained his side of events to the inspector, but refused to talk to 3 On Your Side on camera.

We wanted to know why he or his employees didn’t take measurements when they initially showed up to remove the tile. We also wanted him to explain his position on doubling the price after the project was started.

Off camera, he blamed Haffner for being wrong with her measurements and saying the job was bigger and more involved than he thought.

And, because she has experience as an interior decorator, he claims he trusted her measurements.

But, Haffner maintains her measurements were accurate and says even if she was wrong, King and Arizona Home Floors should have caught it long before they actually started removing the flooring and leaving her with a mess.

“Is that a bitter pill to swallow,” Harper asked her.

"Yeah,” she replied. “You can say that. Almost double the price."

As of now, the issue remains a stand-off as both sides wait to hear what the Registrar of Contractors decides to do.

In the meantime, Arizona Home Floors claims it has offered to finish the job for around $2,500, but Haffner says she doesn't even want them back in the house after this experience.

3 On Your Side will let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

