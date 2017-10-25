Jaime's Local Love: Wally's American Pub n Grille

Hi friends,

Wally's American Pub and Grille is a neighborhood restaurant with 15 years in the Valley. It sits on the corner of 44th Street and Camelback and is a favorite of its loyal daily regulars, as well as families who live nearby.

Collins has been a long time restaurateur in Phoenix. His son, Matt, was in the hospitality/restaurant business his whole life before recently taking over the Arcadia location.

Collins' son, Chris, took over the Gainey Ranch location and named it Wally's Gastropub to incorporate some of his own culinary creations.

Chef Chris Collins also has Twisted Grove and Grassroots Kitchen.

With the restaurants safely in his kids' hands, Collins now spends his time creating art and entertaining a bevy of grandkids. Not a day goes by when there's not a grandchild at his house. He has 12 of them, after all!

Wally's will not disappoint! The place is charming, with blue-and-white-checkered tablecloths and a big wooden bar. The menu is vast, with everything from healthy --and delicious-- salads to a big hearty meatloaf.

You must order the S'macs for the table. It's a penne pasta topped with cheese-- and I love the S'macs with sausage and peppers topped with a little Cholula.

Wally's has flat screen TVs for watching sports. The outdoor patio is perfect for those pleasant evenings. The kids like to play on "Mt. Wally"-- a grassy hill with a patio view for the parents.

The bar keeps 15 beers rotating on tap and offers great happy hour drinks and food. Wally's is just now revealing a new upstairs for small parties. You can reserve "Matt's Hideaway" for a party or lunch for 10 people. The room is adorned with some of Wally's original art-- another hobby since retiring!

The next time you're in for lunch or dinner, take a look around. You'll see some chairs have a name plaque on the back. They honor some of the restaurant's very best and special customers. One customer even came in every day for a month!

Jaime's Recs: I love the S'macs, Chop Chop Salad, Prime Rib Dip, and Classic Tuna Salad.

It really is a place my parents and I go often. You should too!



Wally's American Pub N Grille

5029 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 954-2040

Web: http://www.wallyspub.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WallysPubandGrille/

Instagram: @wallyspubaz

