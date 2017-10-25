4 teens seriously injured in Phoenix crash

Authorities say at least four teenagers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in a west Phoenix intersection.

The Phoenix Fire Department says three boys ages 15, 16 and 17 and a 16-year-old girl were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and that a 27-year-old woman was transported in stable condition.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said some other people with minor injuries reportedly left the scene of the Wednesday morning crash with the father of one of them.

The crash occurred at North 67th Avenue and West Thomas Road.

