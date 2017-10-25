Bill to build Grand Canyon tram goes before Navajo lawmakers

The council could still vote on the proposal during the summer session, which starts July 17. (Source: grandcanyonescalade.com)

Navajo Nation lawmakers are scheduled to take up legislation to build an aerial tram into the Grand Canyon next week.

Navajo Nation Council spokesman Jared Touchin says the Grand Canyon Escalade is the only item on Tuesday's special session agenda so far.

The legislation introduced last year has struggled to gain widespread support.

Developers say the project would revitalize the region's economy. Opponents say it would desecrate the area.

The tram would carry visitors from the Grand Canyon's eastern edge 3,200 feet down to the Colorado River in 10 minutes.

The Navajo Nation would have to invest $65 million to start the project.

The full Tribal Council has not voted on the project. Approval requires a two-thirds vote of lawmakers meeting in Window Rock.

