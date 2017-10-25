Update: Gilbert dad receives refund from airline

3 On Your Side

An update on a Gilbert dad who was looking for a $1,000 refund from an airline.

“It feels really good.”

Rick Edens may be feeling great now, but it took 3 On Your Side to get him here.

“It worked out. It took a little while but it did work out.”

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Edens explained how he was out $1,000 all because of a mishap with an Ireland-based airline called Aer Lingus.

In that report, Edens explained how he had booked two round-trip tickets for his underage daughters to come visit him from overseas.

For two round-trip tickets, Edens shelled out more than $2,250 and the girls flew unaccompanied to states just fine.

However, when it came time for the girls to return, there was a problem.

Aer Lingus had scheduled a connecting flight with United Airlines, which has a strict policy against minors flying unaccompanied.

“They said they were not allowed on the flight. And I'm like, 'What do you mean they're not allowed on the flight?’”

As a result, Edens had to spend another $1,000 to fly his daughters back on another airline.

Because the mishap wasn't his fault, Edens asked Aer Lingus to reimburse him, but the airline wasn't responsive.  So, 3 On Your Side got involved. And after asking Aer Lingus to consider returning Edens’ $1,000, they did.

In fact, they expedited two $500 checks, one for each daughter, straight to Edens. 

“After all was said and done, we finally got our money back. It feels good, it feels good to have a resolution.”

Edens says he's been fighting awhile to get his $1,000 back but says it only happened after 3 On Your Side got involved.

“And for Channel 3 to be on my side, it felt really good. It felt really good that someone else was out there fighting for me and at the end of the day, came through.”

A big thank you to Aer Lingus for looking into the issue and making that refund happen. It's pretty rare for airlines to issue refunds, but in this case, they did and I appreciate that. 

