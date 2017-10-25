Truck gets stuck on curve, blocking highway over mountain

A 13-mile stretch of a highway over a northern Arizona mountain is blocked because a tractor-trailer rig is disabled after partially going off a sharp curve.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 89A is blocked on Mingus Mountain between Jerome and 13 miles southwest of the old mining town of Jerome in northeastern Yavapai County.

ADOT spokesman Peter Corbett says a heavy-duty wrecker is headed to the scene but that it may take several hours to tow the truck of the highway.

Corbett says the Family Dollar truck got stuck at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

CLOSURE: SR-89A south of Jerome: Disabled semi blocking northbound and southbound lanes at MP 336. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

Update: SR-89A NB/SB near Jerome: Road is closed at MP 331 and MP 342 for a disabled truck. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

Update: SR-89A NB/SB near Jerome: Road is closed at MP 331 and MP 342 for a disabled truck. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AagjKX1uBB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

Update: A disabled semi is still blocking SR 89A from Jerome to 13 miles SW of Jerome (at MP 331). Tow truck working to move stuck truck. pic.twitter.com/XvVlys29ve — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

Here's the disabled semi that's closed SR 89A from Jerome to 13 miles SW of Jerome (at milepost 331). This could take some time to clear. pic.twitter.com/voJTu3zCKN — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.