Truck gets stuck on curve, blocking highway over mountain

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
JEROME, AZ (AP) -

A 13-mile stretch of a highway over a northern Arizona mountain is blocked because a tractor-trailer rig is disabled after partially going off a sharp curve.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 89A is blocked on Mingus Mountain between Jerome and 13 miles southwest of the old mining town of Jerome in northeastern Yavapai County.

ADOT spokesman Peter Corbett says a heavy-duty wrecker is headed to the scene but that it may take several hours to tow the truck of the highway.

Corbett says the Family Dollar truck got stuck at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.