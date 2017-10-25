Mesa PD IDs carjacking suspect they say crashed into yard of home

Mesa police have arrested a man they say carjacked another man and then crashed the stolen vehicle into the front yard of a home.

According to court documents, James Gass, 29, was armed with a gun when he stole the victim’s truck, which was parked at a gas pump, late the morning of Thursday, Oct. 12 at a convenience store at Country Club Drive and U.S. 60.

A Mesa Police Department air unit happened to be overhead at the time and followed the truck as Gass sped out of the gas station.

“The defendant drove into oncoming traffic and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection [of Date and University Drive], resulting in a collision with another vehicle …,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. “The collision caused the defendant to roll the victim’s vehicle, resulting in a major collision with a tree located in the front yard of [a home].”

[ORIGINAL STORY: Carjacking suspect hurt after crashing in front yard of Mesa home]

At that point, according to court documents, there was a brief standoff between Gass and the police.

“A responding officer arrived at the collision a few moments later, before the defendant could exit the vehicle, at which point the defendant verbally threatened to kill the officer if he didn’t kill him first,” the probable cause statement reads.

Officers took Gass into custody without further incident a short time later.

Police search the wrecked truck and surrounding scene and located the semiautomatic handgun he pulled on the victim at the convenience store. Investigators believe Gass stole that gun from his mother.

Court paperwork stated that toxicology tests revealed that Gass “had traces of meth, cocaine and marijuana in his system.”

The documents also state that Gass’ driver license was revoked in September 2013 after a DUI conviction and he also was convicted on felony drug charges the next month.

Gass is facing a slew of felony charges, including armed robbery, vehicle theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage among others.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.