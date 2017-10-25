Inmate in Phoenix prison kills self

The Arizona Department of Corrections says a 29-year-old inmate killed himself on Monday.

Randy N. Aguilar was found during a security check after what appears to be a suicide. The department says staff provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Aguilar has been in custody since Oct. 17 for violating terms of his community supervision. He previously was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for armed robbery.

Aguilar was housed in a Phoenix prison.

An investigation is ongoing.

