Suspected wrong-way driver arrested for extreme DUI in Phoenix

Phoenix police have arrested a suspected wrong-way driver for extreme DUI.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Richard A Stuverud, was found early Wednesday morning near SR 51 and Greenway Road.

Officers responded to that area around 3 a.m. after other drivers called police about a wrong-way driver.

Witnesses had reported that the vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound HOV lanes of the freeway.

Officers located the vehicle stopped on the shoulder next to the HOV lane.

The driver was detained, and during the conversation with officers, police say "he displayed symptoms of intoxication."

The driver was placed under arrest and booked for extreme DUI.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no collisions occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

