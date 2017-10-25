Undy run looks to knock out colon cancer

Running around in your underwear is not something I usually do in public. But come Nov. 4, at the State Capitol district, it will not only be allowed, but encouraged!

It's for a cause close to my heart and for a disease that has directly impacted those whom I love. I'm talking about colon cancer, a hideous, deadly disease that people rarely talk about.

On Saturday, skipping the usual t-shirt, runners and walkers in commemorative boxers and other tasteful briefs will take part in the 10th Annual Phoenix Undy 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness about colon cancer.

The state chapter of The Colorectal Cancer Alliance puts on the family friendly event to honor colon cancer survivors -- those in the fight and to remember those who have been lost to the disease.

It struck down my sister-in-law's husband, a tri-athlete in the prime o f his life. And it runs through my dad's side of the family. But if you know you have a history of this in your family and you get screened early, it can be beat.

Colon cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women in the U.S. But, when detected early, it is 90 percent beatable.

About 5 percent, or one in 19, of Arizonans are diagnosed with cancer of the colon in their lifetime. In addition, more than 970 Arizonans die every year from this disease.

Money raised from the event will remain in Phoenix to promote access to screenings, help conduct innovative research and connect Arizona patients to treatment.

So are you ready to run in your undies?

