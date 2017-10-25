'Spooky' house in Gilbert raises money for high school

"Hanus Manor" will be open on Halloween for another fundraiser. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family in Gilbert went all out with Halloween decorations to create one spooky house that is helping raise money for the local high school.

"Hanus Manor" could give Disney's "Haunted Mansion" a run for its money.

The home near Lindsay and Pecos roads has decorations that will satisfy even the biggest Halloween fan. While not a haunted house per se, it's more like a family-friendly spooky fun house.

Rob Hanus and his wife have been decorating the house for four years now.

"My wife was like, 'You know, nobody throws old-fashion costume parties anymore.' So that's what really started it," Hanus said.

He started setting up in early September but has been building props all week.

"We enjoy it. My wife and I enjoy the craft of making something realistic," Hanus said.

And that's a big part of the spooky house. There's no gore, no animated props.

Shannon Diadone, who toured the house, was surprised of how detailed the house was.

"It's amazing, the effort they put in, it's wonderful," she said.

The spooky house was open on Tuesday night where the Hanuses collected donations for the music programs at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.

A few senior citizen communities are expected to visit the house on Wednesday.

"Hanus Manor" will be open on Halloween for another fundraiser.

