Higley High to honor Moon Valley player who collapsed, died

The No. 33 decal will be on all the football players' helmets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Initial reports indicate he had a seizure during the game after he was blocked, fell and hit his head. (Source: GoFundMe)

Higley High School football players will wear a No. 33 decal on their helmets in honor of Carlos Sanchez. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Higley High School’s football team will head to the playoffs soon so they're focused on winning. But the team will also keep one player on their mind and on their helmets this week.

Carlos Sanchez, a football player on Moon Valley High School’s team, collapsed on the field last Friday night. Initial reports indicate he had a seizure during the game after he was blocked, fell and hit his head. He died at the hospital. Carlos wore number 33.

“High school football in the state of Arizona is a family and a brotherhood so whenever this happens it's felt throughout the state,” said Higley offensive coordinator, Joseph Ortiz. “The No. 33 decal, they're going to wear on the back of their helmets. Our freshmen back here are wearing them as well, so it's a whole program thing. They feel honored and privileged to be a part of this in such a devastating time.”

The team photographer suggested a $5 raffle during Higley's game this week. He will give away a two-hour photography session to help raise money for the Sanchez family. Moon Valley has also created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The Higley Knights host on Seton Catholic in their final regular season game this Friday at 7 p.m.

