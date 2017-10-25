'Right to Repair' movement gaining steam

The legislation introduced in at least eight states would push for manufactures of things like cell phones, appliances and computers to give up repair manuals and sell spare parts to the consumer or repair shops. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Supporters of 'Right to Repair' legislation believe since the consumer bought the product, they should be able to repair it. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The "Right to Repair" movement is something that's slowly gaining popularity in several states across the country.

So, what is it?

Basically, there is a grassroots movement to push for legislation in states to give consumers more power over their products.

The legislation introduced in at least eight states would push for manufacturers of things like cell phones, appliances and computers to give up repair manuals and sell spare parts to the consumer or repair shops.

It's all designed to put more options in the hands of us, the consumers.

The movement has spurred some companies to try and campaign against this move, saying it could cause safety concerns.

Apple has fought in states like Nebraska and Minnesota to strike down the "Right to Repair" legislation.

However, eight states are pursuing this in the 2018 legislative sessions.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.