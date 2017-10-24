Suns fans raise money for Robert Sarver protest billboard

Smith met his fundraising goal in about five hours. (Source: GoFundMe)

Some fans of the Purple and Orange are seeing red. They're blaming the Phoenix Suns' recent struggles on the team's owner.

After three straight losing seasons, the Phoenix Suns appear to be going down that path again.

The team has a 1-3 record on the season so far.

Just this weekend, head coach Earl Watson was fired. And on Monday, point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home.

National sports analysts are calling the Suns the NBA's "most hopeless franchise."

Fan Alex Smith sadly agrees.

"We're tired," Smith said. "We've seen players come and go, coaches change over, a couple GMs now. What's the one constant here? [Robert] Sarver."

Smith came up with an idea: put up a billboard in protest of Sarver, the team's owner, and hope he sees it.

"The message on the billboard is simply going to read #SarverOut," said Smith.

Smith wants him to sell the team.

"He's not qualified to be an owner in the NBA," he said.

He started an online fundraiser asking for just over $1,600, enough for one week on a downtown Phoenix LED billboard.

To his surprise, he wasn't the only one who feels that way. His goal was met in just five hours.

"We're the voice of the people, and these organizations are nothing without their fans," said Smith. "The Suns organization, we know can perform at top notch, we just need to get some change in there."

Smith wants to get the message up for 10 days starting Nov. 6 when the Suns play several home game in a row. If there's enough interest, he wants to consider selling t-shirts for fans to wear to future games and buy even more billboard time.

There's another separate online fundraiser to buy the $1 billion team from Sarver. As of Tuesday night, it had raised nothing.

