Sneaky teen texting codes: What parents need to know

Most moms and dads know what things like LOL (laugh out loud) and BRB (be right back) mean. While those initialisms are innocent, some online safety experts warn there can be more than meets the eye with texting and chatting codes teens use all day, every day.

For example, some teen texting lingo might double as code for suicidal thoughts, bullying, sex and drugs. Sometimes it's innocent or sarcastic, but other times it could indicate a serious issue.

Ready to decode some of it? NP. (No problem.) Also be aware that text lingo changes all the time.

Here's just a partial list of some initialisms you might see on your teen's phone:

POS - Parent over shoulder (or MOS- mom over shoulder)

CD9 - Parents are around

99 - Parents are gone

WTTP - want to trade photos?

ADR - what’s your address

420 - marijuana

KPC - Keeping parents clueless

KFY or K4Y - Kiss for you

DOC- drug of choice

KMS - Kill myself

KYS - Kill yourself

53X - Code for Sex

8 - Code for oral sex

FWB- Friends with benefits

FYEO - For your eyes only

And those initialisms are some of the more benign ones. There are plenty more out there that are quite a bit more vulgar and explicit.

There is a fairly complete list of teen texting codes which you can find at Bark.com. Bark is an internet safety solution that proactively alerts parents to dangers including cyberbullying and online predators.

You can also find a list of the top 50 text and chat codes parents need to know on netlingo.com.

