Prisoners in Goodyear create care packages for AZ troops

At the Perryville prison in Goodyear Tuesday, inmates and prison employees worked side by side, putting together 500 care packages for Arizona troops serving overseas.

ADC staff and inmates have been collecting funds and donations for the project.

Some inmates know first-hand just how much these packages will be appreciated.

"Makes me feel good. I was in Desert Storm myself," said one inmate, who is also a veteran. "This has got to be awesome to have this kind of thing coming from here."

The Military Assistance Mission will now ship these care packages to our Arizona soldiers.

Military Assistance Mission was founded to provide financial support and morale aid to our current Arizona active duty military, their families and wounded warriors.

ADC employees & inmates donated 500 care packages for our active duty troops serving overseas! #ADCgives https://t.co/x05YNr7lAw — Arizona Corrections (@AZCorrections) October 25, 2017

