Cardinals sign former ASU star Bercovici

With the Arizona Cardinals off, all eyes will be on ASU hosting USC this weekend.

It's been just over three years since Mike Bercovici's famous Jael Mary throw to beat USC. This week, the former Sun Devils star returns to a Valley football roster, signed to the Cardinals practice squad.

"It's been nothing but an incredible experience," said Bercovici, when asked what life has been like since that magical night in 2014 in his hometown, Los Angeles. "It's just been a journey. I haven't always had the steady career but to go back and think college days, I don't think I'd be here if it wasn't for that throw."

Bercovici was undrafted out of ASU. He has bounced back and forth between the Chargers and looking for a job.

"It's not easy being in this situation," said Bercovici. "I've always said looking back on my college days just being patient is rewarding."

He trains with current Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton and will be reunited with his former Sun Devil teammate, and roommate, Cardinals running back D.J. Foster.

"It happened fast, just getting back from London and adjusting to the time, getting that call from him," says Foster. "I know how hard he's worked over the years. I know how good a dude he is. I was excited for the opportunity for him and I know he's going to take advantage of it."

Bercovici has a week to get into the Cardinals playbook. The team is on a bye this week with their next game scheduled for Nov. 5 in San Francisco. It's been a long journey to get back to Arizona but Bercovici is hoping that this is the beginning of another chapter.

"Everybody that's gotten me here," said Bercovici. "From Coach Graham to Coach Erickson, offering me a scholarship, my high school coaches, to getting this opportunity during the season. It's really exciting. I'm rooting for the Devils this weekend big time."

Not only does Bercovici bridge the gap between Sun Devil and Cardinals fans, but he's also lifelong friends with D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.

