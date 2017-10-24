Arians squashes retirement rumors

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians gestures as he speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is known for his bluntness and took to social media to put to rest any notion he's retiring.

He tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the retirement rumors are news to him and "nothing could be further from [the] truth."

Hearing reports I'm retiring. News to me. Nothing could be further from truth & 100% focused on getting back on track at SF! #birdgang — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) October 24, 2017

There was a report out that Arians wasn't going to return to the Red Birds for the 2018 season.

Arians' son Jacob Arians quote tweeted the report and said, "Might want to check back with your source" with a thinking face emoji.

Might want to check back with your source... ?? https://t.co/kKOXhCSf7r — Jake Arians (@JakeBArians) October 24, 2017

The Cardinals' 2017 season hasn't gone the way fans and management had hoped. Quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald came back in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl. However, star running back David Johnson hurt his wrist in the season opener and Palmer broke his arm against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team is on a bye week with their next game against the 49ers in San Francisco.

