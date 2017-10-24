Trick-or-treating in Phoenix: Best neighborhoods to score the most candy

Are your neighbors stingy with the candy, or maybe trick-or-treating near your home isn’t the safest option? Not every neighborhood is equal when it comes to handing out the goodies. But there are some Phoenix neighborhoods with a reputation for giving out the best candy around.

Encanto

One of the Valley’s premier historic districts, Encanto residents take their Halloween festivities very seriously. They take pride in their homes and it’s rare to find one without a brightly lit jack-o-lantern in the window.

Pyle Estates

For all you uptown Phoenix folks, Pyle Estates is a great place to take your kids trick-or-treating. It’s an upscale neighborhood near Central and Northern, and safe as can be.

The houses might be a little farther apart than you’d like because they’re so big, but it’s worth the extra walking.

You won’t be the only ones to drop your kids off in this neighborhood. Don’t worry, though, they never seem to run out of candy there. Bring extra bags, just in case.

It's located east of Seventh Avenue between Glendale and Northern avenues.

North Mountain

Zillow ranks North Mountain No. 2 on its Best of Phoenix Trick-or-Treat list. It gets high points for walkability, population density and lack of crime.

This is another great location for Uptown or North Phoenix Halloween participants and you can get to it easily from the 17, 101 and the 51 freeways. There always seems to be a lot of homes with the Halloween spirit here.

You will see many lights left on in this neighborhood.

Biltmore Heights

The Biltmore area is known for swanky digs and the Biltmore Heights neighborhood is no different. What makes it special for trick-or-treaters, though, is the nice mix of houses in the neighborhood. You’ve got everything from mansions to adorable gingerbread cottage-style homes.

Most people decorate their front yards in this neighborhood, and they also hand out some high-end candy. You’re going to get more than a couple of Hershey’s Kisses around here.

This neighborhood is located just northeast of the intersection of 32nd Street and Camelback Road.

Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley is listed as Zillow’s No. 1 place to go trick-or-treating in the Valley. If you really want to fill your kids' treat bags with some quality booty, this is the place.

Block parties and haunted houses are kind of a thing here, but beware you don’t get trapped in one of the gated communities. You might not make it out alive and don’t even bother playing any tricks. There are cameras everywhere.

Ahwatukee Foothills

This neighborhood located south of South Phoenix is an awesome place to hang out on Halloween!

Camelback Mountain Estates

You’re pretty much guaranteed a great trick-or-treating experience anywhere around the outskirts of Camelback Mountain. The Estates are a sure bet that there will be a never-ending supply of sweets.

Located near 44th Street and Camelback Road, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump from Scottsdale. If you’re feeling sassy, you can grab the kids and go begging for treats there.

North Gateway

North Gateway consistently makes it on every list for trick-or-treating. It’s about as north as you can get without changing cities.

People love taking their kids there because it’s safe, and there are quite a few residents who hand out candy with a smile. Many of the houses sport fun decorations, and there’s usually at least one or two haunted houses.

Bethany East (Between Bethany Home Rd & Missouri Ave just west of SR 51)

Every Halloween, the app Nextdoor has a treat map that shows where to find candy. Bethany East is always lit up with tons of residents ready and willing to give up the sweets. They have haunted houses there, too!

Deer Valley

Deer Valley does Halloween old school. It’s got that traditional suburban trick-or-treat feel to it. The houses are all decorated, and people leave their doors open so they can hear the patter of little-costumed feet running up the driveway, looking for handouts.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, give it a shot, especially if you want to stay in north Phoenix. It might be a bit out of the way, but it’s worth it.

