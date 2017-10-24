Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs USC Preview

Folks, we have ourselves a winning streak.

After a look at the latest news (4:10), we dive into ASU's dominating win over Utah and how the defense has turned things around so dramatically (12:36). Then it's time to answer some listener questions (54:09).

Then, it's time for the Sun Devil Stock Report (1:08:14), where we discuss the defense, the South race, and the stakes of the Duel in the Desert.

We're then joined by USC insider Joey Kaufman to get a behind-enemy-lines view at the No. 21 Trojans (1:18:07). We wrap up with our in-depth preview of Saturday's game (1:29:55), including a look at the critical match ups, keys to victory, and our predictions.

