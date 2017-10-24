Scottsdale fire crew returns after battling CA wildfires

Four Scottsdale firefighters who were helping crews battle wildfires in California are now back home. The group returned Monday after assisting crews in Napa for about 10 days.

Capt. Al DiBenedetto said the fire's behavior was so unpredictable, crews would venture through areas of complete devastation and then find patches untouched by the flames.

[RELATED: 150 AZ firefighters helping battle California wildfires]

“There will be 10 burned-out structures, total devastation, and in the middle of it is an oasis with homes, nothing's burned,” DiBenedetto explained.

Firefighter Jay Robinson watched over a homeowner who refused to leave his home. He watched the flames get closer, describing the fire as if it were a living, breathing thing.

“We know what's coming; we know that if it comes off that ridge it's going to do what it wants to do ... and we're not going to stop it,” Robinson said.

The homeowner and his home survived the flames. Robinson and DiBenedetto said they were moved by the community’s kindness.

[READ MORE: California fires: At least 21 dead as hundreds reported missing]

[READ MORE: Winds whip new terror into deadly California wildfires]

The crew who helped in Cali are on their way home. Safe travels! #WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/1hZj6QicZO — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) October 23, 2017

Some tragically beautiful photos from our fire crew in Napa. #WeCareforYou pic.twitter.com/kzouOANKLw — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) October 19, 2017

More photos from our firefighters on the Nuns fire near Napa. They are keeping busy on long days but are safe. #WeCareforYou pic.twitter.com/R1ChpNUpZj — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) October 19, 2017

Our crew in Napa is reporting that they are tired but safe after their long days helping battle the wildfires there. #WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/2pqfHevxhh — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) October 15, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.