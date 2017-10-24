Anthem Outlets kick off holiday season with arrival of giant tree

Anthem is gearing up for the upcoming holiday season with the arrival of its giant Christmas tree!

For the 16th consecutive year, the Outlets at Anthem placed the state’s largest fresh cut Christmas tree in its place of honor.

The tree was delivered on an enormous flatbed truck and then was hoisted into place with a heavy-duty construction crane.

Santa Claus and carolers were on hand to bring a festive feel to the tree delivery.

This year, crowds can also enjoy a newly-renovated Santa’s Cottage.

This year's tree is 80 feet tall, about 22 feet wide and weighs 3 tons. It will weigh 4 tons when it's all decorated.

Decorations will include about 10,000 bulbs, 5,000 ornaments and bows.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 18.

For more information, visit www.outletsanthem.com or Facebook.com/OutletsatAnthem.

