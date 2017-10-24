FBI: So-called 'Fashion Forward Bandit' arrested

The clothing tends to be scarves of different colors. (Source: FBI Phoenix Field Office)

The "Bandit" wears different articles of clothing throughout a series of armed robberies. (Source: FBI Phoenix Field Office)

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force says a suspect dubbed the "Fashion Forward Bandit" has been arrested.

Suspect Kip Lessard, 26, is from Chandler.

The "Fashion Foward Bandit" was suspected of a series of armed robberies targeting banks and businesses in Phoenix and surrounding areas.

These crimes took place between Aug. 4 and Oct. 11 of 2017.

The reason behind the nickname "Fashion Forward Bandit," is the various, scarves, hats and disguises the person has worn during the robberies.

The FBI worked alongside police departments from Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, Surprise, Gilbert and Mesa to find the suspect.

Lessard has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with 16 robberies associated with the Fashion Forward bandit series where the suspect targeted banks, fast food restaurants, grocery stores and a pet store.

Lessard was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning.

The map below shows some of the locations across the Valley that the suspect has robbed in the last few months. Click on the map to see a larger version.

