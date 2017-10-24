Best Halloween parties and events in Phoenix metro

Still trying to decide what to do this Halloween? The weather in Phoenix is amazing this time of year, so there’s plenty to do both indoors and outdoors.

Phoenix has everything from a zombie walk to hanging out with creepy critters at the zoo. Feel like getting into a sword fight with pirates? How about partaking in a zombie invasion? You can hunt ghosts, score some candy, and even win a huge prize for best costume.

Whatever you and yours are in the mood for, you’ll find it in Phoenix. We’ve gathered together a list of some of the best events and parties the Valley has to offer.

Have a fun and safe Halloween, everyone!

Orpheum Theater Ghost Tours

The historic Orpheum Theater is one of the most haunted places in Phoenix, with more than a few deceased Phoenicians still lurking about. Fortunately for us, they’ve decided to open their doors this Halloween for a ghost tour like no other.

You’ll get to see areas that are normally closed to the public. It’s hosted by Phoenix Ghost Tours and the money all goes to the historical preservation of the theater.

Dates: October 29, 31

Tour times: 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9pm.

Price: $25 per person

Location: Orpheum Theater

Address: 203 West Adams Street, Phoenix 85003

Enchanted Pumpkin Garden

This is a great event for the entire family. There are so many things to do, you’ll have a hard time getting to them all!

You can pick out a pumpkin to buy, then have fun carving it there so you don’t have to clean up the mess at home. There’s a creepy corn maze, a pumpkin pie eating contest, arts and crafts, trick or treating, and lots more fun stuff to choose from.

If that all seems a little too childish and low-brow for your taste, then come for the craft beer garden and autumnal treats.

Dates: Thru October 29

Time: 10am to 9pm daily

Price: Free admission

Location: Carefree Desert Gardens

Address: 101 Easy Street, Carefree 85377

Howl-O-Ween

The Phoenix Zoo always has the best holiday events for the entire family. The scary factor ranges from zero to 10, so even the gentlest of souls can have a good time.

There will be characters roaming around, a spooky graveyard, hands-on activities like the Mad Science Lab, and even pirate sword fighting! You’ll also get to get up close and personal with some of the zoo’s creepier creatures.

For the adults, there’s a “boo ball” with DJ Mars and psychic readings.

Dates: October 27, 28

Time: 6 to 10:30pm

Price: $12.95 general, $9.95 members, kids 2 and under are free

Location: Phoenix Zoo

Address: 455 North Galvin Parkway, Phoenix 85008

Haunted Phoenix Bus Tour

Phoenix is an old Wild West town with a notorious past. Join Marshall Shore, the “hip historian” on a guided tour of downtown Phoenix’s creepiest haunts.

The tours start at the Clarendon and hit up haunted spots like the First Baptist Church and the San Carlos Hotel. These tours usually sell out quickly, so make sure to book in advance.

Date: October 28

Time: Tickets for the 3 & 5pm tours are still available; 1pm tour is sold out.

Price: $30 for the first tour, $35 for the second

Location: The Clarendon Hotel

Address: 401 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix 85013

Monsters Ball at the Alwun House

The Alwun house has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix art scene for years. It showcases local artists and performers, and their Halloween events are legendary.

This blow-out ball includes live music, a stage show, dancing, and costume prizes. This is a popular party with the downtown art crowd, so there will be some amazing costumes and live performances.

Leave the kids at home for this one because this event is definitely for adults-only.

Date: October 28

Time: Doors open at 7pm

Price: $15 advance per person, $20 at the door, Reserve a table for 4 for $175

Location: Alwun House

Address: 1204 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix 85006

Downtown Phoenix Zombie Walk

Have you ever wanted to walk around downtown Phoenix with thousands of people dressed as zombies? Here is your chance to live the dream.

The Arizona Hemophilia Association has outdone themselves this year with their annual Zombie Walk fundraiser. They’ll have live bands, food trucks, costume contests, and a zombification station for those who show up without makeup.

There will be adult beverages and a Little Zombie Zone for mini monsters.

Date: October 28

Time: 3pm to 11pm

Price: Adults $10, kids under 12 are free

Location: Downtown Phoenix Warehouse District

Address: 4th Street and Jackson

Wicked Ball at Talking Stick Resort

This is a huge Halloween bash at the casino. Now you can finally wear your Oceans 11 costume and people might actually get it.

This party features a carnival room, outdoor lounge, and live music. Perhaps the best reason to go is their high stakes costume contest. If you think you’ve got a winner, their first-place prize is $3500!

Date: October 28

Time: Doors open at 9pm

Price: $60 per person, VIP tickets are $100 (includes six drinks)

Location: Talking Stick Resort

Address: 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale 85256

Cave Creek Wicked

Bring your kids during the day to this event, then drop them off somewhere and come back for the evening fun.

During the day they’ve got trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and even dancing and music for the teens in your life. There’s also a bicycle pub crawl until 6, but if you’re feeling lazy, they have a party bus that goes up and down the street all night.

In the evening is when the fun really begins, with a bar crawl and horse, pet, and people costume contests. There are lots of bars and restaurants participating this year, so it’s going to be a blast.

Date: October 28

Time: 11am to 2am

Price: free admission

Location: Cave Creek Road, starting at Hidden Valley Drive

Tranzylvania

Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, but that never stops goths from celebrating their favorite day of the year. The infamous goth-industrial dance party Tranzylvania is back and better than ever for one night only at Club Palazzo.

Move your inner zombie to the sounds of Betty Blackheart, Tristan/Iseult, and more, as DJs curate a selection of the darkest, gloomiest music available. This could be the last time you can attend a Tranzylvania event, so get your goth on while you still can.

Don’t forget to wear black everything.

Date: October 31

Time: Doors open at 9pm

Price: $29-$40

Location: Club Palazzo

Address: 710 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ

