Best patio breakfast places

When the weather is this perfect, there's no place better to enjoy breakfast (or brunch) than on an awesome patio. "Good Morning Arizona" is showcasing some of the best places in the Phoenix area.

[MAP: Check out the joints]

[RELATED: Favorite fall spots to dine al fresco]

[THIS TOO: Best patios in Phoenix for chilling]

Morning Glory Café

[WATCH: The place | The food]

The Morning Glory Café at The Farm at South Mountain specialized in delicious garden-to-table made-from-scratch dishes, from savory to sweet.

"A signature Arizona breakfast spot, Morning Glory Café serves house-baked muffins and pastries, locally made sausages, seasonal omelets and more. Relax by the organic gardens and enjoy a refreshingly local menu featuring the market’s finest ingredients."

TheFarmatSouthMountain.com

Location: 6106 S. 32nd Street. Phoenix

Joes's Farm Grill

[WATCH: The place | The food]

Joe's Farm Grill used to be the Johnston family residence. Built in 1967, Jim and Virginia Johnston built a ranch-style home for their young family. In 2006, their son Joe redesigned it to become the restaurant it is today.

JoesFarmGrill.com

Location: 3000 E. Ray Road, Building 1, Gilbert

Luci's at the Orchard

[WATCH: The regulars | The place and the food | More food | Splash pad and dog-friendly (Puppy manners 101)]

"Luci’s is a place to nurture community, local businesses, and where you want to be on a Saturday afternoon. The cafe area is lined with windows overlooking the citrus orchard, patio and splash pad. "

LucisOrchard.com

Location: 7100 N, 12th Street, Building Two, Phoenix

Matt's Big Breakfast (at Marina Heights)

[WATCH: The place | The food]

If you're looking for "good eats" for breakfast and want to enjoy your meal outdoors with a view, then you have to stop by Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe. There's a large patio area in Marina Heights, overlooking a green lawn and Tempe Town Lake. Thick cut bacon, fluffy pancakes with maple syrup, omelets and other faves are on the menu at Matt's Big Breakfast in Tempe just like at their famous location in Downtown Phoenix. They serve breakfast all day.

MattsBigBreakfast.com

Locations

825 N.First Street, Phoenix

3118 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

400 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe (This is where we were!)

Sky Harbor International Airport, Gate B5 in Terminal 4

Snooze: an A.M. Eatery

[WATCH: The place | The food]

You don't have to be at a dance party to be a raver. That's what the regulars are called at Snooze: an AM Eatery. The popular breakfast joint serves classic breakfast dishes with a twist in a fun, retro environment with bright, fun colors and friendly staff. The patios are spacious and they have games to play like Giant Jenga and cornhole.

snoozeeatery.com

Locations:

2045 E. Camelback Road, A17, Phoenix

615 S. College Ave., Suite 103, Tempe

310 N. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert

15054 N. Scottsdale Rd. #110 D18, Scottsdale

4901 E. Ray Road, Suite 120, Phoenix (This is where we were!)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.