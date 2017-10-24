Best patio breakfast places

Best patio breakfast placesPosted: Updated:
Loop 101 reopened after motorcyclist struck, killed in Scottsdale
The Loop 101 was closed in both directions in Scottsdale on Monday morning after a truck struck and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Cops: Man shoots daughter’s boyfriend, runs over couple before killing himself
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
PD: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver at South Mountain park in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed at South Mountain park Saturday morning.More >
Medical Examiner: Blunt force trauma killed Moon Valley HS football player
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office says accidental blunt force trauma to the head killed a Moon Valley High School football player.More >
Couple that survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
Phoenix PD: Baby survives after man shot, killed pregnant girlfriend
A pregnant Phoenix woman is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend, but doctors were able to save her baby son.More >
Police: Boy jumps from Virginia overpass onto car, kills driver
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >
Phoenix restaurant heavily damaged from overnight fire
A Phoenix restaurant is expected to be closed for some time after sustaining significant damage from an overnight fire.More >
Parents accused of leaving disabled daughter in filthy room for 2 years
A suburban Chicago couple faces abuse and neglect charges after allegedly locking their disabled teenage daughter in a squalid bedroom for at least two years.More >
Docs: Phoenix man accused of abusing his blind girlfriend for past two years
A 36-year-old man is accused of abusing his blind girlfriend for the past two years including punching and slapping her, according to police documents.More >
Police searching for 2 suspects who tried to shoplift from Home Depot in Phoenix
Authorities are asking for the public's identifying a man and a woman suspected of trying to shoplift at a Home Depot in Phoenix.More >
