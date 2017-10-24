Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio and Sage Pesto

Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio

Ingredients:

ricotta, drained 1#

egg 1 each

pecorino cheese, grated 1/2 cup

salt 1/2 tsp

all purpose flour 3/4 - 1 cup

extra flour for dusting work surface

extra virgin olive oil 1 Tbsp

sea salt and pepper 1 tsp

red pears, cut into large chunks 1.5 #

butter

taleggio

parmigiano reggiano, grated as needed

salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Season pears with salt, pepper

Place in a single layer on a parchment lined sheet pan and roast in oven until lightly brown on the edges

Cut into bite sized pieces and set aside until ready to use



In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta, egg, pecorino, and 3/4 cup flour and mix until well incorporated.

Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes

Check dough by rolling it between hands. If too sticky, add flour 1 Tbsp. at a time until workable

Cover and refrigerate for another 15 minutes.

Sprinkle work surface with flour and break off a tennis ball sized piece of dough.

Roll dough with both hands into a rope shape starting in the middle and working dough outward.

Roll dough to the diameter of a nickel.

Cut rope into 3/4" pieces on an angle

Cook in boiling salted water until gnocchi float



Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, heat butter and taleggio until melted

Add roasted pears and toss to combine, adding some of the pasta cooking water to adjust consistency

Add the just cooked, drained gnocchi and toss to combine

Divide among 4 warm bowls and top with parmigiano and shaved black truffle



Sage Pesto

Ingredients:



Italian parsley leaves, packed tightly 2 cups

sage leaves 1/2 cup

almonds, toasted 1/4 cup

garlic cloves, thinly sliced 3 each

parmigiano reggiano, grated 1/2 cup

sea salt to taste

extra virgin olive oil about 1 1/2 cups



Directions:

Place the parsley, sage, almonds, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until finely chopped

Add the parmigiano and pulse

With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms

Season with sea salt

Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown



Serve with grilled pork chop and roasted apples, or tossed with roasted potatoes