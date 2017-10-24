Your Life A to Z

Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio and Sage Pesto

Posted:
By Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef, Sassi Ristorante

Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio    

Ingredients:

ricotta, drained    1#            
egg    1 each            
pecorino cheese, grated    1/2 cup            
salt    1/2 tsp            
all purpose flour    3/4 - 1 cup            
extra flour for dusting work surface                 
extra virgin olive oil    1 Tbsp            
sea salt and pepper    1 tsp            
red pears, cut into large chunks    1.5 #            
butter                 
taleggio                 
parmigiano reggiano, grated    as needed            
salt and pepper    to taste            
 

Directions:                 
Preheat oven to 450 degrees                
Season pears with salt, pepper                
Place in a single layer on a parchment lined sheet pan and roast in oven until lightly brown on the edges    
Cut into bite sized pieces and set aside until ready to use                 
                
In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta, egg, pecorino, and 3/4 cup flour and mix until well incorporated.    
Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes                
Check dough by rolling it between hands.  If too sticky, add flour 1 Tbsp. at a time until workable    
Cover and refrigerate for another 15 minutes.                
Sprinkle work surface with flour and break off a tennis ball sized piece of dough.            
Roll dough with both hands into a rope shape starting in the middle and working dough outward.    
Roll dough to the diameter of a nickel.                
Cut rope into 3/4" pieces on an angle                
Cook in boiling salted water until gnocchi float                
                
Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, heat butter and taleggio until melted            
Add roasted pears  and toss to combine, adding some of the pasta cooking water to adjust consistency    
Add the just cooked, drained gnocchi and toss to combine                
Divide among 4 warm bowls and top with parmigiano and shaved black truffle            


Sage Pesto

Ingredients:

 
Italian parsley leaves, packed tightly    2 cups            
sage leaves    1/2 cup            
almonds, toasted    1/4 cup            
garlic cloves, thinly sliced    3 each            
parmigiano reggiano, grated    1/2 cup            
sea salt    to taste            
extra virgin olive oil    about 1 1/2 cups            
                  
Directions:                 
Place the parsley, sage, almonds, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until finely chopped
Add the parmigiano and pulse                
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms            
Season with sea salt                
Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown    
                
Serve with grilled pork chop and roasted apples, or tossed with roasted potatoes            

