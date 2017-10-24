Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio and Sage Pesto

Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio and Sage PestoPosted:
Ricotta Gnocchi with Roasted Pears and Taleggio
Ingredients:
ricotta, drained 1#
egg 1 each
pecorino cheese, grated 1/2 cup
salt 1/2 tsp
all purpose flour 3/4 - 1 cup
extra flour for dusting work surface
extra virgin olive oil 1 Tbsp
sea salt and pepper 1 tsp
red pears, cut into large chunks 1.5 #
butter
taleggio
parmigiano reggiano, grated as needed
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Season pears with salt, pepper
Place in a single layer on a parchment lined sheet pan and roast in oven until lightly brown on the edges
Cut into bite sized pieces and set aside until ready to use
In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta, egg, pecorino, and 3/4 cup flour and mix until well incorporated.
Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes
Check dough by rolling it between hands. If too sticky, add flour 1 Tbsp. at a time until workable
Cover and refrigerate for another 15 minutes.
Sprinkle work surface with flour and break off a tennis ball sized piece of dough.
Roll dough with both hands into a rope shape starting in the middle and working dough outward.
Roll dough to the diameter of a nickel.
Cut rope into 3/4" pieces on an angle
Cook in boiling salted water until gnocchi float
Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, heat butter and taleggio until melted
Add roasted pears and toss to combine, adding some of the pasta cooking water to adjust consistency
Add the just cooked, drained gnocchi and toss to combine
Divide among 4 warm bowls and top with parmigiano and shaved black truffle
Sage Pesto
Ingredients:
Italian parsley leaves, packed tightly 2 cups
sage leaves 1/2 cup
almonds, toasted 1/4 cup
garlic cloves, thinly sliced 3 each
parmigiano reggiano, grated 1/2 cup
sea salt to taste
extra virgin olive oil about 1 1/2 cups
Directions:
Place the parsley, sage, almonds, and garlic in the bowl of a food processor, and process until finely chopped
Add the parmigiano and pulse
With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until a smooth paste forms
Season with sea salt
Store in an airtight container with a thin layer of oil on the top of the pesto to keep it from turning brown
Serve with grilled pork chop and roasted apples, or tossed with roasted potatoes
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com