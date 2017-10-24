Whew! Record heat! We hit 99 degrees on Tuesday

YOU know it's fall. And WE know it's fall. The only one who doesn't seem to realize that summer is over is Mother Nature.

We hit a whopping high of 99 degrees in Phoenix Tuesday.

That's a record-setter.

The old record was 96 degrees on this date back in 2014.

Temps are expected to drop Wednesday, falling to around 93 degrees.

As we get into the weekend, highs will slowly fall to the low 90s and then the upper 80s next week.

Right now it looks like Halloween will be dry and warm for all those trick-or-treaters.

