Pet of the Week: Rocky

Posted: Updated:
By Arizona Humane Society
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rocky (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Rocky (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

He’s got the "Eye of the Tiger" and is no doubt a champion in the eyes of the Arizona Humane Society. Meet Rocky, a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who came into our care after his previous caretaker realized they could no longer provide him with the best possible home, which they knew he deserved.

Rocky has since been spending time going a few rounds with staff and volunteers here at AHS, proving himself not only extremely playful but also incredibly smart.

Rocky knows how to play games like fetch, but he also knows his fair share of tricks and commands. He’s about as sharp as canines come, and best of all, he has a big heart to match his big brain.

[MORE: Pets and animals news]

Rocky loves the company of people and would benefit greatly from a big yard he can share with them. He spent time with toddlers in his previous home but would prefer to be the only pet in the household (after all, there’s only so much ring space to go around).

Bring the family in to visit Rocky today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion. Whether you want to be his trainer, his best friend or both he would love to meet you.

[YOUTUBE VIDEO: "Eye of the Tiger"]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:55 GMT
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

    It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

    More >

  • Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:59:39 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

    More >

  • Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:12:30 GMT
    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

    More >
    •   