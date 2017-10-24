Pet of the Week: Rocky

He’s got the "Eye of the Tiger" and is no doubt a champion in the eyes of the Arizona Humane Society. Meet Rocky, a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who came into our care after his previous caretaker realized they could no longer provide him with the best possible home, which they knew he deserved.

Rocky has since been spending time going a few rounds with staff and volunteers here at AHS, proving himself not only extremely playful but also incredibly smart.

Rocky knows how to play games like fetch, but he also knows his fair share of tricks and commands. He’s about as sharp as canines come, and best of all, he has a big heart to match his big brain.

Rocky loves the company of people and would benefit greatly from a big yard he can share with them. He spent time with toddlers in his previous home but would prefer to be the only pet in the household (after all, there’s only so much ring space to go around).

Bring the family in to visit Rocky today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion. Whether you want to be his trainer, his best friend or both he would love to meet you.

