Woman arrested following deadly 5-vehicle crash on I-10 near Wild Horse Pass

A Valley woman is behind bars after troopers say she drove drunk and caused a deadly 5-vehicle crash in Chandler over the weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash, which killed 2 people, occurred Saturday night around 9 p.m.

The crash also caused a huge traffic backup and closed the area for hours.

According to court documents, this all began when Lauren Tamburrelli, 26, was driving on Interstate 10 near Wild Horse Pass.

Authorities say Tamburrelli's car struck an SUV, causing the SUV to roll over.

The SUV's passenger died after being ejected, while its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle that was side-swiped by Tamburrelli was brought to a hospital for medical attention.

Two other vehicles were struck by debris.

[RELATED: DPS: 2 people killed following crash on I-10 in Chandler]

Police say Tamburrelli had her 3-year-old daughter inside the car with her when it happened.

According to DPS, several witnesses identified Tamburrelli as the suspect after they said she was trying to walk away from the crash scene and yelled at them.

[RAW VIDEO: Lauren Tamburrelli's initial court appearance]

The witnesses also said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect's breath.

A DPS trooper who stopped Tamburrelli said she slurred her speech and almost vomited when she spoke to herself with incoherent sentences, according to court documents.

Tamburrelli was shortly arrested and displayed several "mood swings" after she was in custody.

Tamburrelli is being held at the Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges including second-degree murder, DUI and endangerment. Her bond is set at $500,000.

[PDF: Official police report]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.