Serious crash involving semi trucks shuts down EB I-8 west of GIla Bend

A serious crash involving four trucks has shut down eastbound Interstate 8 just west of Gila Bend, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place on eastbound Interstate 8 at milepost 90.

DPS officials say that there were two semi trucks who lost loads while two other semi trucks rolled over at that same location.

It's unknown at this time how many people were involved and their condition.

I-8 eastbound west of Gila Bend: Road blocked for a rollover crash. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 24, 2017

