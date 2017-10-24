3 people seriously hurt following crash in Phoenix

Three people have been transported to the nearest hospitals following a serious crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash took place at the intersection of 22nd and Grand avenues just before 6 a.m.

Phoenix fire officials say the three individuals all suffered serious injuries.

At this time, the area is closed in both directions

No other details have been released.

