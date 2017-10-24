Pinetop-Lakeside chief IDs officer shot Oct. 8; praises quick-thinking witness

The police chief in the small community of Pinetop-Lakeside said a quick-thinking witness in an October 8 officer-involved shooting may have helped save the life of the officer who was shot.

The chief held a news conference about the incident on Tuesday at the Arizona Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

Police said the October 8 incident unfolded after two officers were called to a home by a woman who said her son was intoxicated and had threatened to shoot his wife and shoot her, as well.

One at the home, the two officers made contact with the caller's son, identified by PLPD as Glenn Southwood Jr., 46.

"At some point during that encounter, he began firing at them," said Pinetop-Lakeside police Chief David Sargent.

Sargent says a bullet struck Officer David Hummer in the leg.

"Officer Hummer was struck in the right leg, just above and inside the knee," said Sargent.

"Both officers returned fire and retreated to cover, away from the suspect's front door, to treat Officer Hummer's injury," Sargent continued.

Southwood then barricaded himself in the home. He was later found deceased.

At the news conference Tuesday, the police chief said he wanted to express his gratitude for a witness, Chuck Copeland, who helped fashion a tourniquet out of a belt and come to the aid of the injured officer.

"He retrieved a leather belt and put a tourniquet on his leg, which probably changed the outcome of this incident," said Sargent.

Officer Hummer was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo a lengthy surgery on his leg.

He was released from the hospital October 11 and is home recovering.

A police K-9 was also attacked by a pit bull that was in the house during the incident.

The K-9 is being cared for by a local veterinarian.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

