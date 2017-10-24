Fatal crash involving 2 semi trucks closes EB I-10 near Buckeye Valley

A fatal crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 105 near Buckeye Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say that the crash involves two semi trucks and that one person has died following the crash.

[Click/tap here to see the current traffic updates]

The eastbound lanes of the I-10 near MP 105 were shut down.

At this time, one lane has reopened.

DPS officials are asking the public to avoid the area as they expect delays for the morning commute.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

[Google Map: I-10 and 339th Ave.]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.