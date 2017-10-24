Phoenix firefighters reflect on treating football player

Fire Station 33 in North Phoenix is just a few minutes away from Moon Valley High School.

It was these firefighters who were first on the scene to help 16-year-old Carlos Sanchez who had a seizure on the field and collapsed Friday night.

Capt. Mike Chacon with Station 33 recounts how they did all they could to help Sanchez. "We tried to get there as fast as we could and do everything we could on our end medically," Chacon said.

It was a tough call for the firefighters at the station. Many there have spent time watching football games at the high school or held educational programs on campus. "It's not uncommon for us to go watch Friday night lights," said Chacon.

Even worse, many of these first responders have children the same age as Sanchez.

"I have a 16 year old and it puts a lot things in perspective.. it kinda makes you re-evaluate stuff and calls like that.. we hug our kids a little bit tighter just to let them know we're there and we care for them," said Chacon.

As they were rushing Sanchez to the hospital they did notice something strange. Firefighters from Station 33 was treating Sanchez, who wore the number 33 on his jersey.

These firefighters say they want to provide support for the family. "Our hearts go out to them and if there's anything we can do, we hope they'll reach out to us."

A GO-FUND-ME account has been set up to help Sanchez's family.

