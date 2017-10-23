My favorite TV weathercasters

I get asked frequently about my favorite weather people. Who are the people I like? Who are the weathercasters I respect?

I’m going to give you a few of them and NOT include anyone I’ve worked with because, I’ve got to tell you, I’ve been blessed to have worked with very talented people. And they all would be first on my list.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

John Coleman: This was the guy I grew up watching in Chicago doing the weather for Channel 7, WLS-TV. He was crazy, exciting and super high energy. He was one of the first to use a lot of “tricks” with the chromakey, the green or blue screen we all stand in front of. Coleman also started the Weather Channel, was on Good Morning America for years and just finished up his career a few years ago in San Diego. And he was still dancing and kicking, really fun to watch.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see video of John Coleman]

Mark Thompson: I saw this guy for the first time in the 1980s when he was in San Francisco. Super high energy and I loved his live weathers. I think I probably, unknowingly, do a little “Mark Thompson” when I’m out live. He eventually ruled the weather in Los Angeles, where most know him as the Dancing Weatherman. He retired from weather about a decade ago but is a producer in Hollywood now.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see video of Mark Thompson]



Glenn Burns, WSB-TV in Atlanta. I worked in Atlanta three years at WXIA-TV and got to watch Burns a lot. He is the smoothest weatherperson I’ve EVER seen, seems like he never trips up or makes a mistake. And when the weather was bad, he stepped it up a notch. Even in the chaos of severe weather, Burns keeps smoothly moving along. I learned a lot from watching him about good weather presentations.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see video of Glenn Burns]

Samantha Mohr, WXIA-TV in Atlanta. Okay, I broke my own rule because I worked with Sam in the 1980s and early 90s here at Channel 3. She always impressed on me the value of the science behind our forecasts. She really is a better meteorologist than I was. She was the top forecaster in San Francisco for many years and was on the Weather Channel, too. Today, you see a super-professional presentation that’s smooth, classy and knowledgeable.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see video of Samantha Mohr]

Tom Skilling, WGN-TV in Chicago. Tom’s been getting it right since 1978. I suppose what I like the most about him is that he digs into the forecast like we’re all as smart as he is. But he does it in a way that makes weather very accessible. In fact, he kind of makes it look too easy. Sometimes when I’m doing the weather I feel, for an instant, I’ve “channeled” him by using a phrase or mannerism I’ve seen him make.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see video of Tom Skilling ]

Who are your favorites?

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.