Authorities identify pilot killed in plane crash near Willcox

The pilot of a small airplane who died last week after crashing into the desert in southern Arizona has been identified.

Authorities with the Cochise County Sheriff's Department said the pilot, 68-year-old Michael Peterson, was the only person in the plane when it crashed.

The single engine aircraft he was flying, a homebuilt Lancair Legacy 2000, crashed Thursday in a remote desert area north of Interstate 10, near mile post 155, between the towns of Willcox and Bowie.

Authorities said Peterson was heading from California to Texas when the plane went down about 8:20 a.m.

Peterson had left that morning from Eagle Roost Airpark in Aguila and was heading to Garner Field Airport in Uvalde, Texas.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board as well as the Federal Aviation Administration.

It’s the second fatal plane crash in southeastern Arizona in the past two months. On Sept. 5, an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed near Fort Thomas, killing its pilot.

