Education board votes to review new grading system

The State Board of Education voted Monday to hold off on issuing final letter grades to schools amid controversy over the new grading system.

The board also moved to investigate potential problems with the new "A through F" ranking system.

Many parents depend on the letter grades when selecting where to send their kids and schools rely on them for extra funding.

Schools in poor areas receive the higher amount while those in wealthier districts get the lesser.

As soon as the grades were released earlier this month, the new system was bombarded with criticism that the data used was inaccurate.

"It's too complex, it's not giving our teachers and our schools the information they need, by delaying them I'm not sure we're helping that situation," said Diane Douglas, who originally voted against approving the letter grade system.

