Group plans Phoenix-area event featuring Yiannopoulos

Yiannopoulos resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference in New York. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A group founded to promote constitutional principles is planning an event in Phoenix area featuring right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

The location of the symposium scheduled for Saturday by the United Liberty Coalition is being withheld until 48 hours before the event. A charity dinner is set for Friday. Coalition co-founder Shelby Busch says that's for security reasons.

Busch say the event is the second free-speech event the group organized since she founded it with her partner a year ago. The symposium will be held west of Interstate 17. Other scheduled speakers include a pastor who has been a surrogate for President Donald Trump and a conservative talk radio host.

Yiannopoulos events have drawn protesters. He's angered everyone from liberals to the alt-right with his controversial comments.

