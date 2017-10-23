Z'Tejas closes 3 locations in Phoenix area

Z'Tejas said those locations weren't as profitable as they had hoped. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill announced on Monday it has closed three restaurants in the Valley.

The locations are the Tempe restaurant off of Mill Ave and 6th St, the Central Phoenix restaurant at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, and the one that was located at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Z'Tejas said those locations weren't as profitable as they had hoped.

However, several employees say they weren't giving any warning about the closure.

Julian Brooks found our he lost his main source of income only after another coworker texted him. "I'm like what do you mean we're closing? I just worked there. I work a double tomorrow," he said.

Now he and many more employees are looking for new jobs.

"I am not going to be able to pay my rent and I do not have any more room on my credit cards. Something will work out, it'll be alright. I have a lot of good friends, but they put me in a position right now that literally, I could be homeless." said Isaiah Moore, single father of two young girls who stopped by the Tempe location to see if the news was true.

The company is also closing a location in Austin, Texas.

That leaves two locations in Arizona. There's one at Tatum and Shea boulevards and one in Chandler.

Z'Tejas said it's putting money into the remaining locations to improve them. They also said they are trying to accommodate moving as many employees as they can to the other locations.

